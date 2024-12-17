Dennis Schroder Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement After Warriors Trade
On Tuesday, Dennis Schroder met with the media for the first time as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
The veteran point guard was acquired (via trade) with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Dennis Schroder will wear No. 71 with the Warriors
No. 17 isn't available because of Chris Mullin. Schroder says 17 is very special to him because he was the 17th pick and it was his late father's favorite number, so reversing it was an easy decision to him"
When Schroder spoke to reporters he was asked about two-time MVP Steph Curry (h/t 95.7 The Game).
Schroder: "When you go on the NBA app and see Golden State plays, you get excited... He plays like a video game. He's just having fun, laughing, making the right reads every single time. He's one of the superstars I've got a lot of respect for... I'm really excited I can't say it enough. To be here, to be apart of something special."
Schroder comes to Golden State with very productive aveages of 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
The Warriors have had an up-and-down season.
They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
On Thursday evening, Schroder will likely make his debut when the Warriors visit the Memphis Grizzlies.