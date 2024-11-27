Dennis Schroder Makes Instagram Post After Nets Shocking Win Over Warriors
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Nets won (as huge underdogs) by a score of 128-120.
One of the biggest reasons for their victory was the play of starting point guard Dennis Schroder.
He finished the game with 31 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 10/18 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Dennis Schröder this season:
18.0 PPG
6.5 APG
2.7 3PM
41.4% 3PT
Averaging career-highs in AST, 3PM, & 3PT%."
After the victory, Schroder made a post to Instagram that had over 190,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He captioned his post: "HUGE BACK TO BACK WINS ✨✨"
With the victory, the Nets improved to 8-10 in their first 18 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
In addition, they have won two straight games (they also beat the Sacramento Kings on Sunday).
Following the Warriors, the Nets will play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Arizona.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "look at Schröder man, so inspirational
- 31 PTS (17 in the 4Q!!)
- 7 AST
- 4 3PM
- 5 REB
- 2 STL"
Schroder is in his 12th season in the NBA (and second with Brooklyn).
In addition to the Nets, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.