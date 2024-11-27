Dennis Schroder Makes Instagram Post After Nets Shocking Win Over Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets just beat the 1st Seed Golden State Warrriors without:



•Dorian Finney-Smith

•Nic Claxton

•Day’Ron Sharpe

•Ben Simmons

•Cam Johnson (left after 2Q)

•Cam Thomas (left in early 3Q)



GRIT AND COTY JORDI FERNÁNDEZ. pic.twitter.com/Dgt7uk7RaA