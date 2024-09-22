Dennis Schroder Reacts To Brooklyn Nets Latest Signings
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they had signed three players (Tyrese Martin, Killian Hayes and Yongxi Cui).
Cui is a rookie who will be on a two-way contract, so he will also spend time with the Long Island Nets.
Nets point guard Dennis Schroder reacted to the post in the comments.
Schroder wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Schroder also left a comment on the post announcing the signing of Hayes.
Schroder wrote: "Yesssssuuuuh 🙏🏿💯🔥"
Hayes was the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and had spent four seasons with the Detroit Pistons.
His career averages are 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 210 regular season games.
He will be competing for a roster spot.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Brooklyn Nets are signing Killian Hayes to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hayes, the No. 7 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, will compete for a roster spot after averaging 8.1 points and 5.2 assists in four seasons with the Detroit Pistons."
For Nets fans, they will likely love seeing Schroder giving his praise on social media to the team's latest roster moves.
He was traded (via the Toronto Raptors) during the middle of the season.
The 31-year-old finished his year with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 80 games (58 starts).