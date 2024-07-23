Dennis Schroder Reacts To Exciting Brooklyn Nets News
Jalen Wilson is coming off his first year in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Kansas star averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Wilson played in the 2024-25 NBA Summer League and had a fantastic showing.
He was named the MVP.
Via NBA Communications on Monday: "Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson has been named the Most Valuable Player of NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024.
Wilson averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 47.3% from the field and 55.0% from three-point range in five games in Las Vegas."
Nets point guard Dennis Schroder reacted to the news (via his Instagram story).
Schroder wrote: "Hell yeaaaa Rook @thejalenwilson"
Wilson was the 51st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after an excellent four-year college career.
He helped lead the Jayhawks to the 2022 NCAA Championship.
Considering Wilson was such a late draft pick, his promising summer is a huge plus for a Nets team that is in rebuilding mode.
Schroder has played 11 seasons in the NBA and was traded to the Nets during the middle of the 2023-24 season.
He finished the year with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 80 games.
The Nets finished the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.