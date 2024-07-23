Dennis Schroder Reacts To Exciting Brooklyn Nets News

Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson has been named the Most Valuable Player of NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024.



Wilson averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 47.3% from the field and 55.0% from three-point range in five games in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/aHOZfQga5S