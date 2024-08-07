Dennis Schroder Reacts To Victor Oladipo's Instagram Post
Victor Oladipo is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
The two-time NBA All-Star has dealt with a lot of injuries over the previous five years that have derailed the prime of his career.
On Wednesday, Oladipo sent out a post to Instagram with photos from a recent workout.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 60 comments in two hours.
Oladipo wrote: "My pain is armor. There’s nothing I can’t conquer"
One person who left a comment was Brooklyn Nets star Dennis Schroder.
Schroder wrote: "Black panther back 🔥🔥"
Schroder and Oladipo were never teammates, but they are both members of the 2013 NBA Draft class.
Based on Oladipo's photos and caption, it's possible that he is signaling he is ready to return to action.
At his peak, the former Indiana Hoosiers star was among the best shooting guards in the league.
During the 2018 season, Oladipo averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 75 games for the Indiana Pacers.
Oladipo was the second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has played ten seasons for the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets.
Meanwhile, Schroder is coming off his 11th season in the NBA (he spent the year with Brooklyn and Toronto).
He finished this past season with averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 80 games.