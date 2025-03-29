Dennis Schroder Sends Out Viral Post After Detroit Pistons Beat Cavs
On Friday evening, the Detroit Pistons played the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).
Despite being without Cade Cunningham, the Pistons won by a score of 133-122.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The Pistons are the first team in NBA history to triple their win total from the previous season
What a turnaround for Detroit"
Dennis Schroder finished the win with 17 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 5/14 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the veteran point guard made a post to X that had over 2,500 likes and 70,000 impressions in less than five hours.
Detroit Pistons wrote: "LOVE. THIS. TEAM."
Schroder responded: "YOU ALREADY KNOW!! LET'S GO 💯💯"
Schroder has been a solid addition to the Pistons.
He is averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 21 games with the franchise.
Via StatMuse: "Dennis Schroder vs Cavs:
17 PTS
7 REB
10 AST
His first 15/5/10 game since 2017."
In addition to the Pistons, Schroder has also spent time with the Thunder, Hawks, Raptors, Lakers, Rockets and Celtics over 13 seasons.
As for the Pistons, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-32 record in 74 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and won three in a row).
Following the Cavs, the Pistons will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.