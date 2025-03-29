Fastbreak

Dennis Schroder Sends Out Viral Post After Detroit Pistons Beat Cavs

Dennis Schroder made a post to X after Friday's game.

Feb 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Detroit Pistons played the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).

Despite being without Cade Cunningham, the Pistons won by a score of 133-122.

Via NBA on ESPN: "The Pistons are the first team in NBA history to triple their win total from the previous season

What a turnaround for Detroit"

Dennis Schroder finished the win with 17 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 5/14 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the veteran point guard made a post to X that had over 2,500 likes and 70,000 impressions in less than five hours.

Detroit Pistons wrote: "LOVE. THIS. TEAM."

Schroder responded: "YOU ALREADY KNOW!! LET'S GO 💯💯"

Schroder has been a solid addition to the Pistons.

He is averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 21 games with the franchise.

Via StatMuse: "Dennis Schroder vs Cavs:

17 PTS
7 REB
10 AST

His first 15/5/10 game since 2017."

In addition to the Pistons, Schroder has also spent time with the Thunder, Hawks, Raptors, Lakers, Rockets and Celtics over 13 seasons.

Mar 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As for the Pistons, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-32 record in 74 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and won three in a row).

Following the Cavs, the Pistons will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

