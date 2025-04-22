Dennis Schroder Sends Out Viral Post On X After Detroit Pistons Win Game 2
On Monday evening, the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 100-94.
The first-round series is now tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 on Thursday night in Detroit.
Via Bleacher Report: "Pistons win their FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINCE 2008 🤯🔥
🗣️ DEEETROIIIT BASKETBALLL"
Dennis Schroder finished the victory with 20 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the veteran point guard made a post to X that had over 6,000 likes and 170,000 impressions in ten hours.
Via The Detroit Pistons: "This is a Dennis Schröder appreciation post!"
Schroder responded: "🙏🏾🙏🏾 LFG! #DetroitBasketball"
Schroder was traded to the Pistons earlier this year.
He also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.
Many fans reacted to his post.
@hysunsk: "Thank you for beating the knicks for us demon you always welcomed back in brooklyn if you wanna come back🖤🖤🖤🖤"
@RichardPrince_: "My pops has been giving praise for a min man
Been saying you don’t have fear of dudes and the moment.
Thank you"
@sportstalkdt: "Let’s go my boy!! I wanted the pistons to draft you!! Been following your career since u was overseas!! I wanna meet u so bad"
The Pistons are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season (when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster).