Dennis Schroder Sends Out Viral Post On X After Detroit Pistons Win Game 2

Dennis Schroder sent out a post after the Pistons beat the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 100-94.

The first-round series is now tied up at 1-1 with Game 3 on Thursday night in Detroit.

Via Bleacher Report: "Pistons win their FIRST PLAYOFF GAME SINCE 2008 🤯🔥

🗣️ DEEETROIIIT BASKETBALLL"

Dennis Schroder finished the victory with 20 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the veteran point guard made a post to X that had over 6,000 likes and 170,000 impressions in ten hours.

Via The Detroit Pistons: "This is a Dennis Schröder appreciation post!"

Schroder responded: "🙏🏾🙏🏾 LFG! #DetroitBasketball"

Schroder was traded to the Pistons earlier this year.

He also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

Many fans reacted to his post.

@hysunsk: "Thank you for beating the knicks for us demon you always welcomed back in brooklyn if you wanna come back🖤🖤🖤🖤"

@RichardPrince_: "My pops has been giving praise for a min man

Been saying you don’t have fear of dudes and the moment.

Thank you"

@sportstalkdt: "Let’s go my boy!! I wanted the pistons to draft you!! Been following your career since u was overseas!! I wanna meet u so bad"

Apr 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) moves the ball up court and directs a play against the New York Knicks during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Pistons are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season (when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster).

