Dennis Schroder Sends Out Viral Post On X After Warriors-Nets Trade
On Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news that the Golden State Warriors made a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Dennis Schroder.
Schroder is in the middle of a strong season and could end up playing a significant role with Steph Curry and the Warriors.
Via Charania: "The Warriors envision starting lineups with Dennis Schroder and Stephen Curry in the backcourt, with Schroder able to alleviate ball-handling responsibilities at point guard. Golden State made him a priority to complete this deal."
After the news was announced, the veteran point guard made a post to social media.
There were over 10,000 likes and 300,000 impressions on his post in one hour.
Schroder wrote: "GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS #DubNation"
Schroder was the 17th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
The Warriors will be his eighth team, as he has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over 12 seasons.
Right now, the 31-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 23 games for Brooklyn.
The Warriors have a high-profile roster led by head coach Steve Kerr, Draymond Green and Steph Curry.
That said, not many view them as a contender for the 2025 NBA Championship.
The Warriors are currently 14-10 in their first 24 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.