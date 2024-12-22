Dennis Schroder Sends Out Viral Post On X After Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday night, Dennis Schroder played his second game as a member of the Golden State Warriors.
After an embarrassing 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors rebounded with a 113-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Schroder finished with nine points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 3/8 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the veteran point guard made a post to X that had over 6,000 likes and 135,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Schroder wrote: "FIRST WIN AS A WARRIOR! 🙏🏼 #DubNation"
Schroder had a very solid start to the season with the Brooklyn Nets.
He is averaging 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Steph Curry led the team with 31 points and ten assists in 34 minutes.
With the victroy over Minnesota, the Warriors improved to 15-12 in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They snapped a three-game losing streak (but are still 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Timberwolves, the Warriors will return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening in San Francisco.
Schroder has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics over 12 seasons in the NBA.
He has reached the conference finals twice.