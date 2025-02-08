Dennis Schroder Upset With Golden State Warriors Social Media Post
Dennis Schroder got off to a strong start to the year with the Brooklyn Nets.
He was traded to the Golden State Warriors in December, but his tenure with the franchise was quick, as he ended up with the Detroit Pistons ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
Via Pistons.com: "The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Dennis Schröder, wing Lindy Waters III and a future second round pick from the Golden State Warriors as part of a five-team trade in which the team also sent out a future second round pick and KJ Martin, who was first acquired along with two second round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers, to the Utah Jazz. In a related move, the team has waived wing Wendell Moore Jr."
The Warriors sent out a post to Instagram wishing Schroder (and the other players they traded good luck).
Via The Warriors: "Thank you, Kyle, Dennis, and Lindy.
Wishing you all the best in your next chapters."
Schroder left a comment on the post that had over 21,000 likes.
He wrote: "wasn‘t even worth my own post huh ? thx too tho 😅"
While Schroder is a good player, he only appeared in 24 games for the Warriors.
In that span, he averaged 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range.
The Warriors were just 11-13 in those 24 games.
Schroder is joining a Pistons team that is 26-26 in 52 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.