Dennis Smith Jr. Makes Instagram Post With Bold Message
Dennis Smith Jr. came into the NBA with a lot of hype.
While he has never been able to become an All-Star, Smith Jr. is a solid role player who is capable of making exciting plays.
He spent this past season with the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Smith Jr. still has over 600,000 followers on Instagram.
On Saturday, he made a post to Instagram with a motivating caption.
There were over 9,000 likes in less than four hours.
Smith Jr. wrote: "Year 7 down n i ain’t even in my prime yet. Thank ya Lord I’m here. I’m beyond blessed n thankful!! 4️⃣OE s**t only 🆙💪🏿🙏🏿"
Smith Jr. is currently a free agent who is available to be signed by any team in the league.
He could be a good pickup for a lot of teams looking to add depth to their bench.
The former NC State star was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He has played seven seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.
His career averages are 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 regular season games.
The Nets were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.