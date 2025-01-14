UPDATE: Denver Nuggets And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
UPDATE: Kyrie Irving is available (h/t Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT).
On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets will face off in Texas for the second straight game.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Julian Strawther are all probable.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Luka Doncic, Kessler Edwards, Dante Exum and Jazian Gortman.
Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable.
On Sunday, the Nuggets had a big comeback to finish with a 112-101 victory over the Mavs.
Russell Westbrook led the way with 21 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Hoop Central: "Russell Westbrook over the last 4 games:
26 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST - 50% FG
19 PTS - 6 REB - 8 AST - 50% FG
25 PTS - 11 REB - 10 AST - 47% FG
21 PTS - 10 REB - 7 AST - 58% FG
THRIVING in Denver."
The Nuggets (23-15) are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Following their matchup with the Mavs, they will return home to host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in Denver.
As for the Mavs (22-17), they are one spot behind the Nuggets as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
After Denver, they will visit Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.