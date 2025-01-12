Denver Nuggets And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Denver Nuggets in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Nikola Jokic is probable, while Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum.
The Mavs beat the Nuggets by a score of 123-120 (on November 22) in Denver.
Naji Marshall led the way with 26 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 11/15 from the field in 26 minutes off the bench.
Via StatMuse on November 22: "Naji Marshall off the bench:
26 PTS (career-high)
11-15 FG
3-4 3P
Led the Mavs in scoring without Luka."
The Nuggets come into the day with a 22-15 record in their first 37 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and won two straight).
After Sunday's showdown, the Mavs and Nuggets will face off (again) on Tuesday in Dallas.
On the road, the Nuggets are 10-8 in the 18 games they have played away from Denver.
As for Dallas, they are the fifth seed with a 22-16 record in 38 games.
They are 4-6 over their last (and won two straight).
At home, the Mavs have gone 12-6 in the 18 games they have played in Dallas.