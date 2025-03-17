Denver Nuggets And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will face off in San Francisco.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
Via @TheWarriorsTalk: "Latest injury report for tonight’s Warriors-Nuggets game:
GSW:
Steph Curry(back) questionable
Quinten Post(ankle) questionable
Brandin Podziemski(back) OUT
DEN:
Christian Braun(foot) questionable
Aaron Gordon(calf) questionable
Nikola Jokic(elbow) questionable
Jamal Murray(ankle) questionable"
The status of Curry, Jokic and Murray will have significant implications on the game.
The Nuggets are coming off a tough 126-123 loss (at home) to the Washington Wizards.
Nikola Jokic led the team with 40 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record in 68 games.
Following their matchup with Golden State, the Nuggets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in California.
Via The NBA: "Gary Payton II is ACTIVE when he's mic'd up
His Warriors look for their 8th straight win tonight as they host the Nuggets at 10:00pm/et on ESPN!"
As for the Warriors, they most recently beat the New York Knicks by a score of 97-94 (also at home).
Steph Curry led the way with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
They are the sixth seed with a 39-28 record in 67 games.
Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 9-1 (and they have won seven straight).
Following Denver, the Warriors will remain at home to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.