Denver Nuggets And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will face off in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones and Jalen Pickett.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, Quincy Olivari, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, while Jalen Hood-Schifino is doubtful.
The Nuggets enter the showdown as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with an 8-6 record in 14 games.
They are coming off a 123-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at home in Denver.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the loss.
Following the Lakers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
Meanwhile the Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-5 record in 15 games.
They had been in the middle of a six-game winning streak before losing (at home) to the Orlando Magic by a score of 119-118.
Despite the loss, Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined to score 70 points and grab 19 rebounds.
Following the Nuggets, the Lakers will visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in Arizona.
On the road, the Nuggets are 3-3 in six games played away from Denver.
The Lakers have gone 7-1 in their first eight games at home.