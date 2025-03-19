Denver Nuggets And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at Crypto.com Arena in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Trey Alexander, DaRon Holmes II and Julian Strawther.
Aaron Gordon is probable, while Christian Braun, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are all listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Maxi Kleber.
Luka Doncic is probable, while Trey Jemison III is questionable.
The Nuggets come into the evening as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 44-25 record in 69 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Via The NBA: "The Western Conference is heating up, with just 4 games separating No. 2 and No. 6
Just 1 game apart… the No. 3 Nuggets and No. 4 Lakers clash tonight at 10:00pm/et on ESPN!"
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-25 record in 67 games.
They have won two in a row (and six out of their last ten).
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "Here’s what Lakers fans should be rooting for tonight
Lakers beat Nuggets
Rockets lose to Magic
Wolves lose to Pelicans
Grizzlies lose to Blazers
Lakers can get back to the 2 seed with a win and Rockets loss"
The Lakers and Nuggets last faced off on March 14 (in Denver).
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to a 131-126 victory.