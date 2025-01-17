Denver Nuggets And Miami Heat Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will face off in Florida.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Jamal Murray is probable.
Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Dru Smith and Josh Richardson.
The Nuggets come into the matchup as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-16 record in 40 games.
They did not have Jokic for their 128-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, so Friday's game could be his second straight out of the lineup.
Following Miami, the Nuggets will remain in Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
On the other side, Miami comes into the matchup as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-19 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following Denver, the Heat will host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
After serving a seven-game suspension, Jimmy Butler is not on the team's injury report, which means he should be available.
He is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
Earlier this season, the Nuggets beat the Heat (in Denver) by a score of 135-122.
Jokic led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in 40 minutes of playing time.