Denver Nuggets And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II and Peyton Watson.
Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are both probable.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable.
The Nuggets come into play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 38-20 record in 58 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 125-116.
Via The NBA: "5 out of the last 6 winners face off
Jokić: Averaging a triple-double (29.2 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 10.4 APG)
Giannis: 31.0 PPG (2nd in scoring), 12.0 RPG, 5.8 APG
The West’s No. 3 Nuggets (10-1 in their L11) visit Milwaukee to take on the Bucks (1 GB of 4th in East), tonight at 8pm/et on TNT!"
On the other side, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-25 record in 57 games.
They gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 100-97.
Thursday will be the first meeting of the season between the Bucks and Nuggets.
In their last matchup, the Bucks won (at home) by a score of 112-95.
Antetokounmpo led the way with 35 points.