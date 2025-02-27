Denver Nuggets And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

5 out of the last 6 #KiaMVP winners face off 🔥



▪️ Jokić: Averaging a triple-double (29.2 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 10.4 APG)

▪️ Giannis: 31.0 PPG (2nd in scoring), 12.0 RPG, 5.8 APG



The West’s No. 3 Nuggets (10-1 in their L11) visit Milwaukee to take on the Bucks (1 GB of 4th in East),… pic.twitter.com/8XQKFJ8xfX