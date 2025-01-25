Denver Nuggets And Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will face off at the Target Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Trey Alxecander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Donte DiVincenzo, Jesse Edwards, Tristen Newton and Terrence Shannon Jr.
Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable.
The status of Edwards will have major implications on the game.
He comes into the day with averages of 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range.
Earlier this season, the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets (also at home) by a score of 119-116.
Edwards finished the win with 29 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/23 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves also beat the Nuggets in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
The Nuggets come into the day as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On March 12, the two teams will face off again (in Denver).