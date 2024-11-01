Denver Nuggets And Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at the Target Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones and Jalen Pickett.
Aaron Gordon is probable, while Vlatko Cancar is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have ruled out Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards and Leonard Miller.
The Nuggets are 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 144-139 at Barclays Center in New York.
Nikola Jokic had an excellent game with 29 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will return to Denver to host the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic tonight:
29 PTS
18 REB
16 AST
The first player to reach these numbers in a single game in over 62 years (!!!)."
As for the Timberwolves, they are 2-2 in their first four games.
They most recently lost to Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-114.
Despite the loss, Anthony Edwards finished with 37 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 12/20 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range.
Following Denver, the Timberwolves will visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in Texas.