Denver Nuggets And Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports For Game 1

Joker. SGA. Two #KiaMVP finalists battle in the West Semis.



Coming off an epic 7-game series, Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets roll into OKC to face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the top-seeded Thunder in Game 1 at 9:30pm/et on TNT! pic.twitter.com/AhIU800owv