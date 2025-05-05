Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets And Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports For Game 1

The Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off (in Oklahoma) for Game 1 of their second-round series.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Nuggets have ruled out DaRon Holmes II.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Nikola Topic.

Via The NBA: "Joker. SGA. Two #KiaMVP finalists battle in the West Semis.

Coming off an epic 7-game series, Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets roll into OKC to face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the top-seeded Thunder in Game 1 at 9:30pm/et on TNT!"

The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They beat the LA Clippers in the first round (in seven games).

Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Another notable aspect of this Nuggets vs Thunder series: playoff experience.

Top 6 players on each team in terms of career playoff experience added up…

Denver 452 games
OKC 119 games"

On the other side, the Thunder are coming off a regular season where they were the first seed (and best team in the NBA).

They swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Via Legion Hoops: "The Nuggets had just ONE day of rest before Game 1 vs. the Thunder tonight

They just finished a 7-game series on Saturday night…"

The Nuggets are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in seven games).

Meanwhile, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).

