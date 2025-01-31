Denver Nuggets And Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without Andre Drummond, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin and Jared McCain.
The Nuggets come into play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets.
On the road, they are 14-11 in 25 games away from Denver.
Via The NBA: "Tyrese Maxey (33.3 PPG over his last 4) and the 76ers look to extend their win streak to 5 tonight when they host Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets!
7:30pm/et • ESPN"
As for the 76ers, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-27 record in 46 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the 76ers will host the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
At home, they are 9-13 in 22 games at the Wells Fargo Center.
Earlier this month, the Nuggets beat the 76ers (in Denver) by a score of 144-109.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 27 points.