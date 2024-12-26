Denver Nuggets And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Denver Nuggets in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar and DaRon Holmes II.
Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.
On the other side, the Suns will be without Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington Jr.
The status of Murray will have signifcant implications on the game.
The 2023 NBA Champion enters the day with averages of 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the Nuggets hosted the Suns (in Denver).
Despite playing without Murray, they were able to win by a commanding score of 117-90.
Russell Westbrook, who started in his place, finished with 11 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range.
With the win, the Nuggets improved to 16-11 in 27 games.
They are the ffith seed in the Western Conference (and 3.0 games back of the Houston Rockets for second).
Via The NBA: "Jokić: 30.9 PPG on 56.8 FG%, 51.4 3P%
Durant: 27.1 PPG on 52.4 FG%, 42.7 3P%
Elite, efficient superstars face off in a Western Conference #NBAXmas clash!
Nuggets/Suns at 10:30pm/et
ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ & Disney+"
The Suns are 14-14 in 28 games, which has them as the 10th seed.
They are just 2.0 games back of the LA Clippers for sixth.