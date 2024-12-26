Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.

May 9, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) guards in the fourth quarter during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Denver Nuggets in Arizona.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).

The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar and DaRon Holmes II.

Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.

On the other side, the Suns will be without Grayson Allen, Bol Bol, Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington Jr.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / December 25

The status of Murray will have signifcant implications on the game.

The 2023 NBA Champion enters the day with averages of 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range.

Denver Nuggets NBA
Dec 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a three point basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Nuggets hosted the Suns (in Denver).

Despite playing without Murray, they were able to win by a commanding score of 117-90.

Russell Westbrook, who started in his place, finished with 11 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range.

Russell Westbrook
Dec 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) lines up a three point basket attempt in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the win, the Nuggets improved to 16-11 in 27 games.

They are the ffith seed in the Western Conference (and 3.0 games back of the Houston Rockets for second).

Via The NBA: "Jokić: 30.9 PPG on 56.8 FG%, 51.4 3P%
Durant: 27.1 PPG on 52.4 FG%, 42.7 3P%

Elite, efficient superstars face off in a Western Conference #NBAXmas clash!

Nuggets/Suns at 10:30pm/et
ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ & Disney+"

The Suns are 14-14 in 28 games, which has them as the 10th seed.

They are just 2.0 games back of the LA Clippers for sixth.

