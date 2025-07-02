Denver Nuggets Announce Signing Of Talented 3-Point Shooter
Tamar Bates spent the 2024-25 college basketball season with Missouri.
He finished the year with averages of 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 34 games.
On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets announced that they had signed Bates.
Via Matt Brooks of Nuggets.com: "The Denver Nuggets have signed guard Tamar Bates to a two-way contract, Ben Tenzer, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, and Jonathan Wallace, Executive Vice President of Player Personnel, announced today."
Bates played four total college basketball seasons for Indiana (two) and Missouri (two).
His career averages were 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 133 games.
Via SleeperNuggets: "Tamar Bates measures out to be a great 3-level scorer
At Missouri he excelled in the catch and shoot while also being a great finisher through contact. Last season at Missouri he averaged 13.3 points on 50.8/39.7/94.6 shooting splits
He’s also a great off-ball defender with a 6’10” wingspan
Excited to see him play in the Summer League"
The Nuggets finished the 2024-25 season with a 50-32 record, which had them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the OKC Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Bates wrote (via X): "THANK YOU to the entire organization! I’m overfilled with gratitude.. Let’s work! ⚒️💛"