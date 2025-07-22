Denver Nuggets Announce Signing Of Talented Scorer
Curtis Jones played four seasons of college basketball for Buffalo and Iowa State.
He finished last year with averages of 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 34 games (for the Cyclones).
After going undrafted last month, the Denver Nuggets have now announced that they have signed Jones to a two-way deal.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Well deserved 😤
We have signed Curtis Jones to a two-way contract!"
Many people commented on the signing.
@MediumRareChris: "Jokic is bringing Jayhawks, Iowa State, Arizona, Kentucky, and North Carolina fans together to cheer for one team. Love this team"
@FarmerLogic: "Great franchises do smart things. This is a great example."
@ByronHarp: "Lou Williams type impact in the league IMO"
@Sportsbookag_: "Can’t wait to see Curtis Jones make the most of this opportunity!"
@scottishnuggets: "Well done Curtis!’ Well deserved indeed!"
Bill Seals: "It's official. Former Iowa State shooting guard a two-way player for the Denver Nuggets."
ESPN's Shams Charania initially reported the signing (on July 20).
Via Charania: "The Denver Nuggets are signing guard Curtis Jones to a two-way NBA contract, agent Austin Walton of NEXT Sports tells ESPN. After going undrafted out of Iowa State, Jones had a stellar summer league for the Nuggets, averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 47% from 3."
The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).