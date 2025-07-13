Denver Nuggets Announce Trade For 13-Year NBA Veteran
Jonas Valanciunas spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.
He was traded to the Kings in February.
The 33-year-old finished his stint in Sacramento with averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 32 games (nine starts).
That said, has now been officially traded to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric.
Via Nuggets.com: "The Denver Nuggets have acquired center Jonas Valančiūnas from Sacramento in exchange for Dario Šarić, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer, and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today."
Valanciunas was the fifth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
He has also played for the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies over 13 seasons.
His career averages are 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 937 games.
On the other hand, the Nuggets traded away Saric, who spent one season with the franchise.
He had averages of 3.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field in 16 games.
Saric has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder over eight seasons.
Via @SwipaCam: "Out
Michael Porter Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Dario Saric
Deandre Jordan
Vlatko Cancar
In
Cameron Johnson
Bruce Brown
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Jonas Valanciunas
DaRon Holmes II"