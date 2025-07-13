Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Announce Trade For 13-Year NBA Veteran

The Denver Nuggets made a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman during a press conference before game four against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jonas Valanciunas spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.

He was traded to the Kings in February.

The 33-year-old finished his stint in Sacramento with averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 32 games (nine starts).

That said, has now been officially traded to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric.

Via Nuggets.com: "The Denver Nuggets have acquired center Jonas Valančiūnas from Sacramento in exchange for Dario Šarić, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Ben Tenzer, and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Jonathan Wallace announced today."

Valanciunas was the fifth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He has also played for the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies over 13 seasons.

His career averages are 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 937 games.

On the other hand, the Nuggets traded away Saric, who spent one season with the franchise.

He had averages of 3.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field in 16 games.

Nov 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Dario Saric (9) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Saric has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder over eight seasons.

Via @SwipaCam: "Out

Michael Porter Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Dario Saric
Deandre Jordan
Vlatko Cancar

In

Cameron Johnson
Bruce Brown
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Jonas Valanciunas
DaRon Holmes II"

