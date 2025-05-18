Denver Nuggets Big Injury Report For Game 7 Against OKC Thunder
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets will play the Thunder (in Oklahoma City) for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets have several key players on their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of Game Seven against the Thunder:
PROBABLE:
Jamal Murray (Illness)
Russell Westbrook (Right Hand Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Left Hamstring Strain)
Hunter Tyson (Right Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Since Westbrook and Murray are probable, they both should be available.
That said, it's notable that they are listed on the injury report.
On the other hand, Gordon's status will be the most critical, as he is listed as questionable.
The former Arizona star has been huge for the Nuggets during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
He is averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.
Via StatMuse: "Aaron Gordon in the clutch this postseason:
66.7 FG%
75.0 3P%
100 FT%"
The Nuggets are coming off a 119-107 victory in Game 6 (at home).
Nikola Jokic led the way with 29 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
