Denver Nuggets Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 6-Year NBA Veteran
Lonnie Walker is coming off a season where he appeared in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Miami star averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.
After getting waived by the Boston Celtics over the offseason, Walker signed with a team overseas.
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Denver Nuggets could be a team with interest in landing Walker.
Via Stein: "Denver has emerged as a "team to watch" alongside Boston for Lonnie Walker's potential NBA return as the season unfolds, league sources tell @TheSteinLine"
Walker was the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has played six seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.
During the 2023 season, Walker was with the Lakers when they reached the Western Conference finals.
Walker wrote on October 29: "I’m only 25 🙏🏾 all in due time ! The marathon continues. I know the stars will align. Self belief is the best belief. All apart of the story. Stay tuned ⏰"
As for the Nuggets, they are 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors in Colorado.