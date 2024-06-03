Denver Nuggets Could Reportedly Have Interest In Former NBA All-Star
Gordon Hayward is coming off a season where he played for the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The veteran forward averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.
However, he fell out of the rotation with Oklahoma City in the NBA playoffs.
Therefore, he will likely leave the team in free agency over the offseason.
Recently, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reported intriguing information about the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wind's article in DNVR Sports: "I know there are people within the Nuggets who are fans of Hayward."
Hayward would be an excellent addition to the Nuggets, because he is an experienced wing who can make the open three-pointer.
The former Butler star has also spent time with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz (in addition to Charlotte and Oklahoma City) over 14 seasons.
His career averages are 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 835 regular season games.
The 2017 NBA All-Star has also appeared in 36 NBA playoff games (16 starts).
As for the Nuggets, they finished this past season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second (in seven games).
In 2023, the Nuggets won the title over the Miami Heat.