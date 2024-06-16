Denver Nuggets Could Reportedly Lose NBA Champion In Free Agency
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is coming off another productive year for the Denver Nuggets.
The former UGA star finished the regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
This month, Caldwell-Pope has to decide on a $15.4 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.
If he declines, he will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On Saturday, Michel Scotto of HoopsHype reported intel on Caldwell-Pope's uncertain future.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Heading into free agency, there’s also concern that guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could decline his $15.44 million player option, enter unrestricted free agency, and land a potential short-term offer for a higher salary annually comparable to Bruce Brown’s previous two-year, $45 million deal with Indiana."
Evan Sidery noted similar speculation last month.
Via Sidery on May 24: "Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could earn around $20 million annually as an unrestricted free agent.
Caldwell-Pope’s championship experience will be coveted by contenders, but also teams looking to take the next step towards playoff contention.
Keep an eye on the Sixers, Spurs and Magic as potential suitors for KCP.
The Nuggets would like to re-sign Caldwell-Pope, but their tax bill projected into the second apron could force their hand."
Caldwell-Pope has never been an All-Star, but he has turned himself into one of the most productive role players in the league.
He played a major role in Denver winning the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
The two-time NBA Champion has played for the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards (and Denver Nuggets) over 11 seasons in the league.
His career averages are 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range.
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.