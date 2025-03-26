Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Bucks
UPDATE: Michael Porter Jr. was added to the injury report.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight against the Bucks. That’s typically a good sign to play. I’m sure he’ll go through his pregame routine and see how he feels.
Michael Porter Jr is now on the injury report, questionable, low back strain."
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Milwaukee Bucks in Colorado.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Tuesday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Bucks:
PROBABLE:
Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)
DOUBTFUL:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)
OUT:
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
The status of Jokic will have significant implications on the game.
The three-time MVP has missed each of the previous games.
The Nuggets are coming off a 129-119 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-28 record in 73 games.
However, the Nuggets have won just four out of their last ten.
Following the Bucks, they will remain at home to host the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Denver.
As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-31 record in 71 games.
They have won four out of their last ten.