Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Cavs
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets on Wednesday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Cavs:
PROBABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Strain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Sprain)"
Gordon returned to action on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors after a long absence.
He finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists while shooting 4/6 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The 2023 NBA Champion is in his fifth season with the franchise.
The Nuggets beat the Warriors by a score of 119-115.
They are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
Following the Cavs, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
On the road, they are 5-4 in the nine games they have played away from Denver.
As for the Cavs, they are off to an excellent start to the season as the best team in the NBA.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-3 record in 22 games.
Currently, the Cavs are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following Denver, they will play their next game on Saturday afternoon when they visit Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.