Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Clippers
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the LA Clippers (in Colorado) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets have announced their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of Game Two against the Clippers:
PROBABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Since Gordon is listed as probable, he should be available.
The former Arizona star is coming off another productive regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in 51 games.
Via Spencer Hayes: "Aaron Gordon shot 29% from 3 last season. He shot 43.6% from 3 this season.
Aaron Gordon shot 65.8% from the free throw line last season. He shot 81% from the free throw line this season.
Not enough talk about this for my liking."
The Nuggets won Game 1 (in overtime) by a score of 112-110.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 29 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 12/24 from the field 1/4 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokić has been on a historic run the past 5 years and he was just named a #KiaMVP finalist 👀
Tune in tonight to watch Jokić and the Nuggets take on the Clippers at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"