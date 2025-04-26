Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against LA Clippers For Game 4

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) calls out in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) calls out in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets will face off against the LA Clippers (in California) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Nuggets could be without several key players.

Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of Game Four against the Clippers:

QUESTIONABLE:
Russell Westbrook (Left Foot Inflammation)
Michael Porter Jr. (Left Shoulder Sprain)

OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"

The Nuggets lost Game 3 (also in LA) by a score of 117-83.

Porter Jr. finished with seven points, six rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 2/9 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) is fouled as he attempts a shot against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) and guard Norman Powell (24) and guard Kris Dunn (8) in the fourth quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Westbrook finished the loss with three points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/5 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.

NBA
Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Nuggets trail the Clippers 2-1, so they will have a chance to even up the series with Game 5 back in Denver on Tuesday.

Via The NBA: "Kawhi's Game 3 double-double lifted the Clippers to their first Playoff win at Intuit Dome.

Jokić, Murray and the Nuggets look to make it 2-2 on the road.

Watch GAME 4 tonight at 6:00pm/et on TNT!"

The Nuggets finished the 2024-25 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.