Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against LA Clippers For Game 4
On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets will face off against the LA Clippers (in California) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without several key players.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of Game Four against the Clippers:
QUESTIONABLE:
Russell Westbrook (Left Foot Inflammation)
Michael Porter Jr. (Left Shoulder Sprain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
The Nuggets lost Game 3 (also in LA) by a score of 117-83.
Porter Jr. finished with seven points, six rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 2/9 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Westbrook finished the loss with three points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/5 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets trail the Clippers 2-1, so they will have a chance to even up the series with Game 5 back in Denver on Tuesday.
Via The NBA: "Kawhi's Game 3 double-double lifted the Clippers to their first Playoff win at Intuit Dome.
Jokić, Murray and the Nuggets look to make it 2-2 on the road.
Watch GAME 4 tonight at 6:00pm/et on TNT!"
The Nuggets finished the 2024-25 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).