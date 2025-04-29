Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against LA Clippers For Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the LA Clippers (at home) for Game 5 of their first-round series.
For the game, the Nuggets have announced their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of Game Five against the Clippers:
PROBABLE:
Michael Porter Jr. (Left Shoulder Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Russell Westbrook (Left Foot Inflammation)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Westbrook missed Game 4, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The future Hall of Famer is in his first year with Denver.
Meanwhile, Porter Jr. finished Game 4 with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He is in his seventh NBA season (all with Denver).
The Nuggets tied up the series at 2-2 with a 101-99 victory on Sunday (in California).
Aaron Gordon won the game on a put-back dunk at the buzzer.
Via The NBA: "RELIVE CLIPPERS/NUGGETS GAME 4
The Nuggets rode a heroic offensive rebound and a to knot the series 2-2!
LAC tied it after trailing by 22.
Aaron Gordon called game.
LAC-DEN continues tonight at 10pm/et on TNT"
Game 6 will be on Thursday night (in Los Angeles).
Whoever wins the series will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.
The Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.