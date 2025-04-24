Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against LA Clippers
On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets will face off against the LA Clippers in California.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of Game Three against the Clippers:
QUESTIONABLE:
Michael Porter Jr. (Left Shoulder Sprain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Porter Jr.'s status will have significant implications on the game.
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV (on Wednesday): "Nuggets didn’t do much at practice today but Michael Porter Jr did participate. Coach Adelman says he’s not sure if Porter will play tomorrow in Game 3.
Says Porter doesn’t get enough credit for his toughness. “If he can play, he will.”"
The Nuggets won Game 1 (at home) but are coming off a 105-102 loss in Game 2.
Nikola Jokic led the team with 26 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: " THE KLAW DOMINATED GAME 2 ON THE ROAD 39 PTS
15-19 FGM
4 3PM
Tied 1-1… the Clippers host the Nuggets tonight at 10pm/et on NBA TV for Game 3!"
Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday (also in Los Angeles).