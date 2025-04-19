Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against LA Clippers
On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets will host the LA Clippers in Colorado for Game 1 of their playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets have announced their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Report ahead of Game One against the Clippers:
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Holmes II was the 22nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He missed the entire season, so the Nuggets are fully healthy for Game 1 against LA.
Via SleeperNuggets: "The Nuggets and Clippers will both be at full strength in game one. Clippers don’t have anyone on the injury report and DaRon Holmes is the only player on the nuggets injury report."
The Nuggets finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They ended in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
At home, the Nuggets have gone 26-15 in 41 games.
Via The NBA: "Clippers closed the season with 8 straight wins.
Nuggets won 50+ games for the 3rd straight season.
Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the No. 5 Clippers visit Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and the No. 4 Nuggets for Game 1 today at 3:30pm/et on ESPN!"
The Clippers were the fifth seed with a 50-32 record.
On the road, they have gone 20-21 in 41 games.
Via ESPN BET: "Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead last time the saw the Nuggets in the postseason 😳
L.A. is -120 to win this Round 1 matchup."
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday night (also in Denver).