Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Lakers
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Colorado.
For the game, the Nuggets have announced their injury report.
Via The Nuggets on Thursday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers:
PROBABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)
Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)
Christian Braun (Left Foot Inflammation)
Zeke Nnaji (Left Ankle Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE:
Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
The Nuggets are coming off a 115-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic led the team with 34 points.
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 42-24 record in 66 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday night when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
At home, they are 22-10 in 32 games.
As for the Lakers, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record in 64 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (but have won seven out of their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Lakers will return home to host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Last season, the Nuggets beat the Lakers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).