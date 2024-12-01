Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will be in Los Angeles to play the Clippers.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Nuggets have ruled out Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Peyton Watson is probable, while Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable.
Gordon has only appeared in seven games this season, so him being upgraded to questionable is a great sign.
The former Arizona star is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 54.5% from the three-point range.
He is one of the team's most important players.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "On the latest injury report for the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable.
My guess is he goes through his pregame warmup tonight and sees how that calf feels."
The Nuggets enter the matchup as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-7 record in 17 games.
They most recently beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 122-103.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/19 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
As for the Clippers, they are the ninth seed in the west with a 12-9 record in 21 games.
They most recently lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 93-92 (on the road).