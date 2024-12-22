Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Pelicans

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans:



PROBABLE:

Christian Braun (Low Back Strain)



DOUBTFUL:

Dario Šarić (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/pPdl20I85E