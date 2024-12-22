Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Pelicans
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will be in New Orleans to play the Pelicans.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets on Saturday: "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans:
PROBABLE:
Christian Braun (Low Back Strain)
DOUBTFUL:
Dario Šarić (Left Ankle Sprain)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)
Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)"
The Nuggets come into play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with 14-11 record in 25 games.
Most recently, the Nuggets lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 126-124.
Nikola Jokic led the team in the loss with 34 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 13/18 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
They are 7-7 in the 14 games they have played on the road away from Denver.
Following the Pelicans, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Pelicans, they enter the day as the 15th seed in the west with a 5-24 record in 29 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a six-game losing skid).
Following Denver, the Pelicans will host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in New Orleans.