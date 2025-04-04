Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Warriors

The Denver Nuggets have announced their injury report.

April 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after an injury against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Via The Denver Nuggets (on Thursday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Warriors:

PROBABLE: 
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement) 
Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain) 
Aaron Gordon (Illness/Right Calf Injury Management)

QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
Peyton Watson (Right Knee Inflammation)

OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"

Since Murray is listed as questionable, his status will be major implications on the game.

The former Kentucky star has missed each of the last three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

He is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) talks with guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
