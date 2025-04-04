Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against Warriors
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Denver Nuggets (on Thursday): "Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Warriors:
PROBABLE:
Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)
Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)
Aaron Gordon (Illness/Right Calf Injury Management)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation)
Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain)
Peyton Watson (Right Knee Inflammation)
OUT:
DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)"
Since Murray is listed as questionable, his status will be major implications on the game.
The former Kentucky star has missed each of the last three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
He is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.