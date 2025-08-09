Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Legend Allen Iverson Sends Heartfelt Message To Carmelo Anthony

Allen Iverson made a post for NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

Dec 18, 2019; Portland, OR, USA: Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) hugs the ball before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-Imagn Images
Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson were once among the best duos in the NBA when they spent part of three seasons together on the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony last played in the league during the 2022 season, and he is on the verge of being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Via Bleacher Report: "Carmelo picked Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade as his presenters for the induction ceremony on Sept. 6 🙌

Love to see it ❤️"

On Friday, Iverson made a heartfelt post to Instagram for Anthony that had over 27,000 likes in two hours.

Iverson wrote: "Congratulations Bro! I'm HONORED and blessed to be chosen to welcome you into the Hall of Fame!@carmeloanthony #HOF"

