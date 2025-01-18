Denver Nuggets Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Honest Assessment Of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook is in his first year playing for the Denver Nuggets after signing with the franchise over the offseason.
At different points over the previous three years, Westbrook has struggled (with the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers).
However, he has been an excellent fit on the Nuggets and is averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field.
Via X User @TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is 15-5 as a starter with the Denver Nuggets. 75% win rate.
2 of those losses came vs. elite teams without the best player in Jokic.
In games without Jokic Russ is averaging:
20ppg
5.3apg
6.3rpg
48%fg
42% 3pt
58.2% TS
He's still a really great player!"
Recently, Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about Westbrook.
Anthony (via 7PM in Brooklyn): "I've been in a similar situation... In Portland... What I see with Russ is somebody who believed in him. Denver, Mike Malone still believes in Russ's ability to go out there and perform. Where as everybody else lost belief in his ability... I think Denver allowed him to be Russ... The minute they put him in that starting lineup, that showed me that they believed in him."
Anthony was teammates with Westbrook twice during his career (with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers).
Right now, the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-16 record in 41 games.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.