Denver Nuggets Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Honest Assessment Of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is 15-5 as a starter with the Denver Nuggets. 75% win rate.



2 of those losses came vs. elite teams without the best player in Jokic.



In games without Jokic Russ is averaging:

20ppg

5.3apg

6.3rpg

48%fg

42% 3pt

58.2% TS



He's still a really great player!