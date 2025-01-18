Fastbreak

Denver Nuggets Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Honest Assessment Of Russell Westbrook

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) high fives Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) high fives Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is in his first year playing for the Denver Nuggets after signing with the franchise over the offseason.

At different points over the previous three years, Westbrook has struggled (with the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers).

However, he has been an excellent fit on the Nuggets and is averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field.

Via X User @TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is 15-5 as a starter with the Denver Nuggets. 75% win rate.

2 of those losses came vs. elite teams without the best player in Jokic.

In games without Jokic Russ is averaging:
20ppg
5.3apg
6.3rpg
48%fg
42% 3pt
58.2% TS

He's still a really great player!"

Recently, Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about Westbrook.

Anthony (via 7PM in Brooklyn): "I've been in a similar situation... In Portland... What I see with Russ is somebody who believed in him. Denver, Mike Malone still believes in Russ's ability to go out there and perform. Where as everybody else lost belief in his ability... I think Denver allowed him to be Russ... The minute they put him in that starting lineup, that showed me that they believed in him."

Anthony was teammates with Westbrook twice during his career (with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers).

NBA
Mar 2, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right now, the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-16 record in 41 games.

Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.