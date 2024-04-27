Denver Nuggets And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Christian Wood is available.
UPDATE: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are available.
UPDATE: Reggie Jackson is available.
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Nuggets have ruled out Vlatko Cancar, while Reggie Jackson is listed as probable.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt.
Anthony Davis and Christian Wood are both questionable, while four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is listed as probable.
The Nuggets have a commanding 3-0 lead over the Lakers, so a victory on Saturday would result in a sweep.
Most recently, the Nuggets beat the Lakers by a score of 112-105 in Game 3 (on Thursday in Los Angeles).
Aaron Gordon led the way with 29 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with and had a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a season where they won the 2023 NBA Championship (over the Miami Heat) and swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.
In addition, the Nuggets have won their last 11 matchups against the Lakers.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record.
Despite losing each of the first three games, they have been competitive and led by as many 20 points in Game 2.
Game 5 of the series would be in Denver on Monday.