Denver Nuggets Make G League Trade With Pelicans
Tevian Jones is coming off a season where he played in the G League.
He averaged 6.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 34 regular season games.
Recently, the Grand Rapids Gold (G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets) announced that they have landed him a trade with the Birmingham Squadron (G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jones played five seasons of college basketball for Illinois and Southern Utah.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on April 13, 2023: "Southern Utah's Tevian Jones went ballistic at PIT today with 36 points on just 13 field goal attempts. Made 7/8 3s rising up from all over the floor impressively. 6'7 toolsy wing definitely helped himself in front of all 30 NBA teams."
On the other hand, Toney appeared in 24 G League games last season with averages of 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.
Via NBA G League on May 8: "IN HIS FACE 💥
Au’Diese Toney threw down one of the filthiest posters of the season for @NBAGrandRapids back in February against Motor City!"
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
As for the Pelicans, they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
Both teams will be expected to be among the best in the Western Conference next season.