Denver Nuggets Make Roster Move Before Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will be in Minnesota to face off Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Before the game, the Nuggets announced that they had assigned Jalen Pickett to the G League.
Pickett has only appeared in one game this season (with two minutes of playing time).
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports on October 31: "Nuggets have assigned Jalen Pickett to the Grand Rapids Gold."
Pickett was the 32nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Penn State.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 1.6 points per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The Nuggets are 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets (in New York) by a score of 144-139 in overtime.
Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points, 18 rebounds, 16 assists and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will return home to host the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Nikola Jokić joins Oscar Robertson (2x) as the only players in NBA history to record 29+ points, 18+ rebounds, and 16+ assists in a game."
As for the Timberwolves, they are 2-2 in their first four games.
Following Denver, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
Last season, the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs.