Denver Nuggets Make Roster Move Before Wizards Game
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets will continue their road trip when they visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
Before the game, the team made a roster move by recalling Trey Alexander from the G League.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "Trey Alexander was called up from the G League with Jamal Murray (hamstring) questionable to play."
Alexander went undrafted out of Creighton this past summer.
He finished his final year of college with averages of 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Alexander has only appeared in eight games for the Nuggets (with limited playing time) this season.
That said, he has played a lot in the G League.
The 21-year-old is averaging 26.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in three games.
Via NBA G League on November 30: "Trey Alexander was unstoppable in his @NBAGrandRapids debut! The @nuggets two-way signee scored a game-high 31 points on 50% shooting, leading the Gold to a win over the Charge. 👏🙌"
The Nuggets come into the night with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games.
They have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games.
After the Wizards, the Nuggets will play the final game of their road trip when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Sunday.