Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Retires To Become A Scout
Ish Smith most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Charlotte Hornets.
He finished that year with averages of 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in 43 games.
On Wednesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported that Smith is joining the Washington Wizards as a scout.
Via Robbins: "The Washington Wizards have hired former NBA point guard Ish Smith as a pro scout, team officials said. Smith, who had two stints with the Wizards, played for an NBA-record 13 different teams."
Smith spent 14 seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
His career averages were 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 805 regular season games.
He also appeared in 23 playoff games, and won the 2023 NBA Championship with the Nuggets.
Arguably the best season of his career came with the 76ers and Pelicans (2016).
That year, he averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 77 games (53 starts).
The Wizards finished last season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-57 record.