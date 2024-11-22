Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Ruled Out Indefinitely
Vlatko Čančar is in his fifth season playing for the Denver Nuggets.
He is currently averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in four games.
However, Čančar will now be out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Tuesday.
Michael Malone gave an update on Thursday (h/t Katy Winge of AltitudeTV).
Malone: "I just feel awful for him right now... That poor kid, every time he gets a chance, he plays well, he does his job, he's a glue guy. I just feel so awful for him... He's out for the foreseeable future."
Čančar is already coming off a year where he missed the entire 2023-24 season.
He was the 47th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The 2023 NBA Champion has career averages of 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 134 games.
Via Adam Mares of DNVR Sports: "Michael Malone says that Vlatko Cancar’s injury is “not necessarily” season ending. He is weighing his options. But Malone encouraged him to make the best decision for himself."
The Nuggets won Tuesday's game over the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 122-110.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 8-5 record in 13 games.
Following Memphis, the Nuggets will host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in Colorado.
Last season, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.