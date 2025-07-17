Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Signs With Team Overseas
Vlatko Cancar spent the first six years of his NBA career playing for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished this past season with averages of 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Cancar will sign with a team in Italy.
Via Eurohoops (on July 3): "💥🇸🇮 Olimpia Milano is signing NBA forward Vlatko Cancar to a two-year contract, according to Eurohoops sources!"
Cancar has now posted a heartfelt goodbye to the Nuggets (via Instagram).
His post had over 8,000 likes.
He wrote: "Thank you Denver ❤️
To take a chance on a kid from Koper Slovenia, believing in me and creating me as a person and basketball player a big hug and thank you for all the memories through the good and bad. In this beautiful 6 years i met a lot of great people some connected with basketball and a lot outside the court so thanks to you all as well, i can say Denver is my second home. You will always have a fan for life and hopefully our paths cross down the road again so it is not a goodbye but a see you later!"
Cancar was with the Nuggets when they won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
His career averages are 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 143 games.